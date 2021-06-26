I am writing this today out of absolute disgust at the editorial decision to print Mark Thiessen’s syndicated column in the June 24th paper.
It seems that the Republican Party believes if they just say something often enough it will make it true. Thiessen starts off by saying that Democrats are obstructionists.
When Obama got elected, Mitch McConnell said that his job for the next four years was to make sure that Obama would pass nothing through the Senate. Sadly, he kept his word, it does not matter if the proposal was good for his constituents, or for the country, only that it met his single criteria of blocking Obama. He kept this up for eight years including blocking Obama’s right and duty to appoint a Supreme Court judge 10 months before an election. In a stunning display of hypocrisy, Republicans thought it was their right and duty to appoint one days before an election.
Republicans in the US Senate are continuing along this path, denying Biden any legislation on its merit. Even when Biden agreed to their conditions, they refused to vote for the COVID-19 relief bill forcing it to have to pass through reconciliation, then pointing the finger saying, “see Democrats are not interested in bipartisanship.” This constant misrepresentation is divisive and continues to promote the false notion that there is any good faith in the leaders of the Republican party to actually solve real problems facing the American people.
The Democrats in the senate used the filibuster over 275 times last year to block legislation. Now it’s a holdover of the Jim Crow era. Apparently, the Jim Crow era ended January 2021.
Republicans don't govern, they just work on their gaslighting skills.
Wendy, they grovel like sniveling cowards at the feet of Trump. What do you expect.
They will pass the infrastructure bill together or history will repeat itself like the Covid bill. Oh, by the way, after the Covid bill went through without Republican votes, some Republicans rushed home and took credit.
They fear Trump and the low life constituents who wallow in lies and conspiracies. That is what is driving a runaway train.
Our democracy is in trouble.
The do-nothing republican party fuels the tyrants of the world as they can point their finger at the US and say, “See I told you democracy does not work because, all they do is argue and get nothing done.” We need to eliminate the filibuster so we can make some progress.
