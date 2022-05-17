In response to Michael Rea's May 16 letter to the editor, "Rural broadband opens floodgates to conspiracy theories," I was raised in a rural area in western Pennsylvania in Democratic blue by a father who was a labor union member.
I would say that I resent your statements and foul description of rural America, but I don't. I consider the source that it is coming from, and I write it off to "ignorance is bliss" in your case. You seemingly never have anything of value to add in your commentaries — just a constant, repetitive bad mouthing of anything and anyone that isn't like you.
What I truly have a difficult time believing is that this newspaper continues to print your divisive, hate-filled diatribes. When will people stop feeling the need to find fault with one another and begin to look toward the things that can bring us together? Let me remind you, Mr. Rea — that it's not about where you come from or where you have been, but where you are going that will make the difference.
I'm proud to have grown up rural, and not as stupid as you imply.
Melinda Miller
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.