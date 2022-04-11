I read with dismay that the Frederick County supervisors are seemingly prepared to cut $22 million from our 2023 school budget.
Some of the remarks made by individual supervisors border on the incredible. Apparently, the four members who said they are prepared to slash the budget do not care that this action would harm the county and country’s future assets — our students. This cut would also threaten to permanently damage the entire school system, and likely come with the loss of some of our talented teachers to other jurisdictions. Their drastic cut would have serious implications for Winchester’s economic development.
Despite one member’s impression, preschool is not “daycare.” Many of our children do not come from privileged families and need help to get them ready for school. As a historian, I find this attitude reminiscent of the pre-Civil War ruling elite’s insistence that education was the responsibility of parents.
I would also like Supervisor Graber to define “critical race theory.” I doubt that he has any idea what the term means.
Dr. Eugene Betit
Frederick County
