This administration is using a hot branding iron to poke all Americans that do not comply with their narratives and controlling tactics. Makes one wonder what their end game is?
Just look at their quasi-green initiatives by unelected departmental officials (not legislative process) to create more difficulties for most Americans. Only the elitist can afford these ridiculous and unnecessary changes being proposed by the progressive managerial state. Examples are doing away with gas stoves, gas water heaters, incandescent light bulbs, petrol engines (all types), and recently changing ceiling fan regulations. Don’t get me started on the new proposed alcohol guidelines for all Americans. So where does the madness end? It ends when positive changes occur.
I pray that we are not so gullible to accept the skewed ideas of a few. I also hope that we liberty loving Americans do not fall for the notion of an instigated civil conflict. This inevitably is what I believe the progressives want. If this would occur, they will rachet down the control that is unimaginable to all. Frankly, we would live the remainder of our lives like the Russians or other Communist countries. Having personally experienced those horrific conditions, I don’t wish that upon any human being.
This nation was created by men, far superior in intelligence than those currently governing. Let us replicate the peaceful one plus million-person march (bad actors stay home) to the Nation’s Capital to demonstrate our support for the U.S. Constitution, our country, and the rule of law.
David Eddy
Middletown
