BRIAN DALY
According to legend, after the British surrender at Yorktown, the defeated army marched off the field playing the British ballad “The World Turned Upside Down.” The assumption, of course, is that the mighty British army and navy, the greatest in the world at the time had been defeated by an upstart bunch of rag tag rebels. To the British and the rest of the world then, the irony of the song was not lost on them.
Reading the newspapers and watching news networks now brings to mind that very song. The world does seem to have turned upside down recently. The USA entered a recession this past summer, as for the second straight quarter we witnessed negative GDP growth. Yet when questioned regarding the recession, the current administration changed the long-established definition of the term. Let’s face facts — the economy is suffering, as are the American people. Inflation, which President Biden originally called transitory, appears to have settled in as a normal byproduct of his failed policies and massive spending programs. Currently hovering in the mid 8% range, this is the highest sustained inflation rate since the late 1980s. The recent announced 8.7% social security hike for the next year means we seniors will be lucky to break even with the rising inflation under President Biden. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the president, responding to a reporter’s question inquiring about the state of our economy, replied with the following retort: “Our economy is strong as hell.” Seriously, what world is he living in?
Since President Biden was sworn into office in January of last year, a mere 20 months ago, senior citizens have seen their retirement accounts shrink week after week. This year alone, 401k plans have dropped nearly 20%. A 20% drop and the year isn’t over yet. Add to this the stock market through September is close to a 23% drop in value this calendar year. Millions of seniors who have worked hard and saved for years in the hope of enjoying a steady income in retirement are now living in fear of not being able to even afford retirement. Sadly, our president hasn’t a clue on how to correct this problem, or truthfully any problem he faces. Think the wide-open Southern border, soaring crime rate sweeping across the nation and the ever-increasing drug problem, all under his watch.
Over and over again, the president and his press people assure us that things are ‘actually’ better than they seem. Really?
Are we to believe the facts? News reports? The gas prices? Soaring food prices? Shrinking retirement accounts? Our eyes and ears? Or should we believe our out of touch, lost to reality, increasingly inefficient president?
Brian Daly is a resident of Frederick County.
