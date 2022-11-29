I read with dismay the article about the creation of the new Department of Community Development in the city of Winchester. It seems to me that City Manager Dan Hoffman and his planners Mike Ruddy and Nasser Rahimzadeh are determined to put low-income, high-density housing on every piece of vacant land in Winchester that they can find. They use the gimmick of planned unit development (PUD) to circumvent the local zoning ordinances and seem positively pleased that they will be reducing everyone's real estate values. I have to say that the huge, square monstrosity that is proposed for Piccadilly Street in Old Town is but one of the projects.
High-density housing in the city will change the entire character of our town and possibly may make it not such a desirable place to live. I think a lot of people move out to our area to get away from the urban congestion of the D.C. suburbs. Quite a few years ago there was a slow growth movement in Frederick County. Clearly, it has fallen by the wayside, but it may be time to resurrect it. Its motto was "Don't Loudounize Frederick County".
In my opinion, that is exactly what Dan Hoffman and his planners want to do.
Dale Watten
Frederick County
