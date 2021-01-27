What kind of government makes dissent punishable? Why the new American government, of course. Shut up and be quiet or we will come after you.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
(1) comment
Wait, are you talking about Martha's kids reporting your actions on January 6th to the FBI?
Well, you see, Sparky, that every American has a duty to turn over traitors and seditionists. I believe you were one of the people proposing that Kaepernick be fired for expressing himself, and fair is fair, you know....
