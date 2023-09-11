I am disturbed by the cartoon on The Winchester Star editorial page on Sept 7. Pointing to the picture of the U.S. Congress building, the teacher asks the question, “What is this building?” An elementary school kid answers, “It’s a nursing home.”
Ageism is alive and well in the U.S., maybe including you. The cartoon obviously refers to Senator Mitch McConnell’s two 30-second pauses in which he was at a loss for words. This is not uncommon in older people and does not mean a stroke, a seizure or dementia.
I meet with a weekly Bible study group of 12 retired people. I, at 69, am the only one who is not retired. It’s not uncommon that one of these healthy men have to pause to search for words. None of them, to my knowledge, have suffered a stroke or seizure or have dementia. It’s just a normal part of aging. Those of us who pause do not eventually have trouble making our insights into the Bible passage clear and helpful.
As far as I can tell, McConnell still has wise ideas and is an effective leader. You or I may not like his politics, but I cannot fault his wisdom and leadership.
It’s time to stop questioning leaders on the basis of age. When leaders start showing poor insight and poor judgement, regardless of age, is when they should step down.
Many of you will reach the age of 81 and hopefully you will not be heckled and demeaned.
Andrew White
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.