Am I the only person disturbed by the front page photo of a physician receiving the COVID-19 virus with his mask not covering his nose? He's a critical care physician. I would not like him taking care of me or others special to me.

Cheryl Eicher

Lake Frederick

hagansan
hagansan

He obviously just lowered his mask momentarily for the photo.

Spock Here
Spock Here

I noticed that. I'm used to seeing that in stores, but wow!

Conservative
Conservative

Thank your Democrat leadership for telling you one thing, but doing the opposite. Get used to it. You wanted it.[rolleyes]

Spock Here
Spock Here

I would hope that a medical doctor is more intelligent than a politician, whatever the party. Thanks though, I think most of us wanted a maniac out of there, including patriotic conservatives.

soulmates
soulmates

Below is your handle in Chinese so start studying.

斯波克

