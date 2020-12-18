Am I the only person disturbed by the front page photo of a physician receiving the COVID-19 virus with his mask not covering his nose? He's a critical care physician. I would not like him taking care of me or others special to me.
Cheryl Eicher
Lake Frederick
He obviously just lowered his mask momentarily for the photo.
I noticed that. I'm used to seeing that in stores, but wow!
Thank your Democrat leadership for telling you one thing, but doing the opposite. Get used to it. You wanted it.[rolleyes]
I would hope that a medical doctor is more intelligent than a politician, whatever the party. Thanks though, I think most of us wanted a maniac out of there, including patriotic conservatives.
Below is your handle in Chinese so start studying.
斯波克
