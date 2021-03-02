Berryville and Clarke County have lost one of their first ladies and astute business people. Mrs. Ruth Loughborough was Berryville Farm Supply! She worked and ran the business for 66 years. She could and would do anything for the customer, including ordering any item that they wanted that she did not have in stock. She will be sorely missed.
However, Mr. Unger did not have the decency and respect for Mrs. Ruth to close the store for a period before her viewing and during her funeral. He should have been decent enough to close the store down at 3 p.m. on Monday and until 1 p.m. on Tuesday out of pure respect for Mrs. Ruth.
Two things Mr. Unger can do:
1. Get a big picture of Mrs. Ruth, like the one that was in the newspaper, and hang it behind the cash register.
2. Take the gross receipts from 3 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday and give them to Marvin Chapel Church in her name.
Mr. Unger, show a little respect for this good lady, because she deserves it.
Lighten up, Ralph. Would you have been willing to cover his lost revenue if he had closed?
Mr. Carson, perhaps you should take a step back and think about why customers loved Mrs. Ruth and even reflect upon your own examples. Customers knew Mrs. Ruth would be there for them when they were in need. Do you think she would have closed the store and risked not being there for her customers? I don't.
Now then, why would Me. Unger risk letting his customers down?
Small business is not easy. Mr. Unger has done a lot for a lot of people and fought his own health issues. In these times, do you think he should tell his employees they don't have an opportunity to work?
Mr. Carson, you understand that Mrs. Ruth was special to this community. Mr. Unger is trying to be just as special by not letting his customers, employees, and his family down. Please support small businesses, especially on the day that there is an article about a second Tractor Supply opening in Winchester. I can't imagine having to go to Winchester (or any other location) every time I need something small or need something quickly.
Totally agree, CCHokie. It’s hard enough to farm, a 24-hour operation, when the farm supply stores aren’t open 24/7. An unexpected closing on a Monday?!? This would be a totally unnecessary hardship on customers. The Ungers have done a great job, and I’m glad they’re the ones running it now.
