Yesterday my mom, who is 82, went to the post office in our West Virginia hamlet of about two dozen households. She waited outside to go in, as there is no room for six feet of distance between people in the tiny lobby. Three people came out while she was there, and two more passed her and went in. Only one of all these (besides my mom) was wearing a mask and gloves. No one else wore protective gear. These people apparently did not care if they had, or caught, or gave someone else, the COVID-19 virus. They didn't care if they infected the postal worker. Or their neighbors. Or if they brought it home. In the 12 minutes my mom was there, six people, counting herself, went and came through two sets of doors. All of them exhaling, maybe coughing or sneezing. Any could have been carrying COVID.
A society that has the blessing of liberty comes with responsibilities: a duty to be a citizen. A duty to not harm others willfully. Are people who choose to go around without protective gear ignorant? Are they heeding only extremist media? This is a remarkable virus, successful at infecting many humans rapidly and indiscriminately. Those who recover from COVID often continue to suffer illness and pain. Some have organ damage. Many do not recover but die, alone. Please take basic precautions for your family, friends, and neighbors. And for your moms. Wear a mask.
