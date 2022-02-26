When I bought my house in 2009, I paid a premium on it because it backed up to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
I even checked the Comprehensive Plan and the adjacent land was designated as Civic/Institutional or Park, a fitting land-use description for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and its historic landscape.
So, I chose to buy the property, content in the knowledge the City of Winchester would uphold its promise as stated in the Comprehensive Plan for the neighboring property.
To my surprise, the adjacent property had a sales contract in 2021 with a proposal for 74 houses on small lots. The landowner, the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, continues to seek to sell the land for housing development. The reason for the sale is to make money to support the grandiose expansion plans of the Museum’s facilities.
An attempt to rezone the land to permit a Planned Unit Development was not approved, but the city has not given up. The city now is proposing to change the designation of the land in the comprehensive plan to Neighborhood Revitalization/Infill to open the door to any use that fits with so-called neighborhood revitalization.
My neighborhood does not have, in the words of the city, “problems of vacancy, blight, crime, and isolation.” Yet, the city wants to place this description on land adjacent to my house. Please leave the property with a land-use designation of Civic/Institutional or park.
Sherisue Barber
Winchester
