We were recently informed by Valley Health that their fitness center programs at the Commerce Avenue facility in Front Royal are being discontinued effective Feb. 1.
This discontinuance is being presented as the result of reduced participation in the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s really the fact that corporate decisions for “cost savings” are being made at a headquarters level without really taking into consideration the impact those decisions have on real people.
Concurrently with the ending of a valuable service for Valley Health customers or patients, several staffers may also lose their jobs. What is hard to stomach is that as much as Valley Health vaunts itself to be community-focused and a caring organization, that no other ways could be found to economize or operate more efficiently, so as to preserve this vital service. I would bet that the users of the service might have some good ideas to contribute if they were asked.
Incidentally, other fitness facilities in the area manage to operate effectively, even without a rich multi-hospital health care organization to back them. Why can’t Valley Health take a page from that book?
Stephen Sill
Front Royal
