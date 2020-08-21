We know that the president is sabotaging USPS and the election. Sen. Kaine, Sen. Warner and Rep. Wexton need to step up and do something about it. Trump’s efforts to undermine the USPS will not only cost us the election, they are harming my small business because I rely on the Postal Service to ship goods and receive goods. This is urgent. We cannot let him get away with this corruption. I am gravely concerned about the integrity of the election. I’m sure he has also undermined in-person voting in ways that we are not yet aware of. He can’t get away with this.
Sarah Marshall
Frederick County
(1) comment
Another crazy hate-filled Democrat spewing conspiracy nonsense. This is getting so old.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.