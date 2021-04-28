A word from a grandfather, father, uncle, brother, and friend. As I sit at my desk today, I realize that many volumes have been written and spoken about faith in Jesus Christ and what it means and how to live. But I passionately believe that there is only one thing that we need to know and that is when all is said and done “every knee shall bow, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.” What really matters is did we confess that in this life to receive the gift of salvation. There are only two choices, if one does not believe this and is wrong, they will suffer eternal damnation and will have lost everything. If they are right in that there is no salvation, and all is gone when we die then they will have lost nothing, and I will have lost nothing. If, however, you believe and act on the Scriptures as stated above as I do, then we will have gained everything. I do not want to see anyone being condemned to eternal damnation. It is quite simple as I tell my grandchildren “do the right thing obey God and follow Jesus.” My prayer is that we all are one day with our Lord and Savior and Heavenly Father GOD for all eternity. May God bless and keep you today and forever.
Maury McGrew
Stephens City
