Do what is best for the country, get the vaccine
Shame on Anthony Napolitano for his Aug. 10 column, “Freedom in the coming time of madness.” What he calls “freedom” is really selfishness! He wrongly says COVID-19 is coming back? COVID-19 has never left.
If we don’t limit the ability of the virus to mutate to more transmissible forms, COVID-19 will continue to hospitalize and/or kill the unvaccinated. We need to mask and become vaccinated.
Let’s show that we really want to do what is best for the country — even if we have to give up a tiny bit of our “personal freedom”
Quoting Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan: “Just get the damn vaccine.”
The more people who get the shot, means that there are fewer hosts for the virus. If enough people get the shot, the virus has no place to go. We are allowing the virus to mutate and evolve instead of die. It's not rocket science.
Unfortunately, Mr. Spock, that is real science and isn’t as attractive as lies and conspiracies and the garbage spewing from the mouth of the likes of Marjory Taylor Green.
Living in a fantasy world of Tinkerbell and fairy 🧚♀️ dust appears to be more exciting than staying alive.
Yes, please get your vaccine today. It's safe. It's free. It's readily available. And it keeps people alive. The vast, vast majority of people dying from COVID are unvaccinated. It's patriotic and it will protect your family and friends.
We’ll write that on your headstone 🪦 when you have caught the Delta variant and perhaps, died from it.
You want to die for “the cause?” Go ahead.
It is not a vaccine: https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/covid-19-mrna-shots-are-legally-not-vaccines
