Do your homework before you vote
There is much publicity of the opportunity to vote in-person early in Virginia starting September 18th at the voter registrar’s office during scheduled days and times. Whatever your need or motivation to participate in early in-person voting please be aware that there are many elected positions and referendum on our ballot. Please do your research now and be prepared when you vote whether starting on September 18th or November 3rd. In Winchester, in addition to the at-large position of Mayor and a City Council seat for each of the four wards, this will be our first opportunity to vote for our School Board members. As is traditional many candidates don’t really get started with their campaigns until right around Labor Day. Give all of our candidates the courtesy of finding out about them before you vote. There are also two referendum on the Virginia ballot to amend our Virginia Constitution. Give particular attention to the one attempting to avoid gerrymandering of our electoral districts. You only get to vote once!
I am one of those candidates currently campaigning for Winchester City Council for Ward 1. I have talked with many folks in the early days of my campaign and very few are fully aware of the impacts of this year’s ballot. For representative government to work best we all need to do our homework and decide who is the best person for the current conditions. Vote the person and not just the party! [Bell is running as a Democrat for the Ward I seat on city council.]
Richard Bell Winchester
