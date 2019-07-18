Congratulations to the members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors who voted to appropriate the additional $3.2 million for construction of the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School.
This appropriation effectively adds 12 classrooms and increases the student capacity by 288 students. Initial funding for the school would have resulted in a building near to or under capacity from the beginning.
I hope in the future the Board of Supervisors will continue to forge a close and respectful working relationship with the Frederick County School Board, as it certainly benefits all of our residents.
As an educator for more than 26 years, I look forward to being an integral part of this relationship should the residents of the Back Creek District elect me to represent them as their supervisor on Nov. 5.
