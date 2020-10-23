Box stores like to blare music out into the parking lot, as if the din of trucks and traffic wasn't enough noise. Aside from playing music I detest and making me feel like I am at a rock concert, it is a totally unnecessary blight added to an already big-box-store experience, where shopping is always a lot of walking and searching.
Inside, the music is also bad. America seems to require rock music everywhere — on telephone hold, while shopping and even more outrageous, broadcasting through many gas pumps while one refuels.
It certainly limits my shopping at such places. And when Christmas comes, with all the blared Christmas carols (which used to be quietly enjoyed) piped over the PA system, interspersed with "Buy! Buy!" exhortations, my visits are ended.
Why can't we shop in peace and quiet?
Everyone thinks we're supposed to be entertained all the time! For me I prefer peace and quiet!
Agreed. No more loud rock music.
Amen!
