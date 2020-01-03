Welcome to Rose Hill — an open dog park for the community.
I was very excited to see the establishment of Rose Hill as a community resource. But with with every visit I am saddened by the disrespectful dog walkers. On a recent visit during the mile-loop trail, I encountered six 6 dogs off leash. Each dog was allowed to rush up to my young nephew scarring him without the owners asserting any control over the dogs.
Dog waste surrounded the trail. I am very disappointed by the owners and also that the park system would allow this to continue to grow as a problem. I don't Feel safe to walk there again. I wish that the dog owners would follow the rules and the park managers would enforce them.
