Doggone love story refreshing
Thank you for sharing the love story between Brisket and Harper. In a time of disheartening news and events, it was refreshing to read such a whimsical article. Kudos to journalist Brian Brehm for sharing with our community a brighter side of life.
Amy Hall Stephens City
