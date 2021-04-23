Dogma should not trump Constitution
Regarding Ms. Teri Merrill’s letter of the 19th, I respect her right to her opinion and I understand her grief and desire to “do something,” but we already have some 32,000 gun laws in this country and the problem is not more regulation but the lack of enforcement of those existing laws. The Second Amendment protects a right to keep and carry firearms, not a privilege, not a perk, not a whim. It is as integral to our citizenship as speaking freely, petitioning our government for grievances, and worshipping and living where we please. It is a brake on tyranny, and the fact that some people abuse that right does not nullify that right, and those that do ought to be punished. The people have a right to defend themselves wherever they happen to be, to deliberately interfere with that right puts the people in danger, and 100 million gun owners are not a “vocal minority.” The measures she proposes, in my view, would violate the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, increase the risk to the general public (the Washington Post found that 86% of mass shootings between 2009-2016 occurred in “gun-free” zones), and signal that the ownership of firearms is a disfavored right. Perhaps the latter is the real goal, that despite volumes of data indicating that gun ownership tends to prevent crime, certain dogma holds otherwise, but again, dogma should not and cannot trump a Constitutional right.
Stephen D. Grantham
Woodbridge
