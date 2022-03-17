Domino effect of slashing schools’ budget
At the March 9 Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting, a speaker mentioned the board’s Vice Chairman Douglas McCarthy’s mic drop moment. Mr. McCarthy displayed pages and pages of budget for Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Arlington, which don’t have a similar budget, staff designated to prepare it, or enrollment as ours.
If Mr. McCarthy and the other Board of Supervisors have a desire to see the budget in a different format, perhaps they should talk to their School Board counterparts, instead of grandstanding at a public meeting. What is the purpose except to make a show of it? What did we elect you for? To complain, grandstand, to make threats? How is this productive?
What is your plan to address the growth? I understand, this board is stuck with the decisions that past boards have made. But we elected you to plan for growth and prosperity in this area. Revenue is up. If you cut the school system’s budget and don’t address the overcrowding with building the fourth high school, it’s a domino effect. We lose electives like band, chorus, art, and CTE. We will lose quality teachers and administrators. Our partnerships with surrounding businesses suffer. There will be an increase to the student to teacher ratio. We will lose accreditation. We will lose state funding. Our students will not get a good education if resources are cut. Families will leave Frederick County, and other families will not move here if the schools are not in good rating.
What’s the plan? Our children deserve adequate funding.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode Frederick County
