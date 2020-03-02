The CDC has recently issued a warning about the potential threat of the coronavirus, stating the spread of the deadly virus in the USA is inevitable. In the February 27, 2020, edition of The Winchester Star appeared an editorial which noted that as the COVID-19 virus is dangerous and that inasmuch as it’s spread to the USA is inevitable, we should be worried about the potential consequences.
I am very much afraid that for many of The Star’s readers this message will be met with scorn and simply dismissed as liberal tripe. That is because many of The Star’s readers take their advice, pandemics-wise, not from the CDC or the media, but from their favorite snake oil salesman, Rush Limbaugh. On February 24, 2020, he said the virus is no more concerning then the common cold and that the media is over-hyping the potential danger and “weaponizing” the outbreak against Trump. He also maintains that the outbreak is a result of a Chinese government germ warfare research program gone awry. (He failed to say why the Chinese would want to give everyone a bad case of the sniffles! Perhaps they bought up stock in Kleenex.)
For those of you who do not find his absurd rhetoric appalling, listen up! Perhaps you could persuade him to test his thesis that the virus is no more dangerous than a common cold by getting him to travel to China. He could then expose himself to the virus to prove it is no more dangerous than the common cold. This selfless action would go a long ways toward establishing his credentials as an epidemiologist of note and a true humanitarian. I would contact him myself to make this suggestion, but alas we are not on the best of terms.
