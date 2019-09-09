So I see the push for a National Popular Vote Interstate Compact has come to The Star ("A relevant Virginia," by Ashley Herzog on Sept. 7). Once again, I can only shake my head at such sheer elitism and the ignorance of our Constitutional republic and how the Founders designed our federal system.
The complete arrogance of this proposal can be summed up merely by quoting a sentence in Ms. Herzog's column: "By contrast, states that join the compact would give their electors to the winner of the national popular vote."
I would slightly re-phrase this line to make it more accurate. Any state legislator who votes for such a proposal is telling the citizens of his or her state: "We don't care who you miserable peons vote for on Election Day, we're giving your electoral votes to whichever candidate wins in California."
In 2016, that's precisely what happened. Hillary Clinton won the so-called national popular vote by 2.9 million votes, but she won California by 4.3 million votes. The other 49 states cast the "popular" vote for Donald Trump by 1.4 million votes.
My advice to any politician, consultant, opinion columnist, or private citizen who wants to change the way we elect presidents is to do it the way the Founders provided for in the Constitution: Propose an amendment, have it passed by two-thirds of Congress, and get three-fourths of the states to approve it.
Don't do it by sneaking in through the back door.
