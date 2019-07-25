Donald Doodle went to town

Strutting like a phony

Stuck a red cap on his head

And looked like stuffed bologna.

Donald Doodle keep it up,

Donald Doodle dandy

Mind you don't tell people lies

And with girls don't get handsy

Donald Doodle loves parades

Just like the ones for Putin

So "Dood" planned one for The Fourth

With "Dood" the main attraction

(repeat refrain)

Little "Dood" had made excuse

When Uncle Sam came drafting

Claimed his nasty bone spurs hurt

Let others get the shafting

(repeat refrain)

Doodle told us what he'd do

If pretty girls came callin'

He'd grab them by their private parts

'Cause with stars that's what's allowin'

(repeat refrain)

"Dood's" tax cuts aided Doodle's pals

But stiffed the little fella

Added to the national debt

A screwin' let me tell ya

(repeat refrain)

Donald Doodle penned Kim letters

Said they were allyin'

But behind the Doodle's back

Kim kept his rockets flyin'

(repeat refrain)

Lindsey Graham betrayed a friend

Became a fan of Doodle

Now he licks the Doodle's "feet"

Just like a well-trained poodle

(repeat refrain)

Donald Doodle caged scared kids

Took them from their daddies

Donald Doodle thinks, "Why not?

They're simply baby baddies."

(repeat refrain)

Donald Doodle leads a cult

Of well-oiled automatons

So every time he tells 'um lies

They dutifully believe'um

(repeat refrain)

Doodle's been with us two lo--oong years

His antics aren't inspiring

So we anxiously await

Doodle's soon to come retiring.

Donald Sears

Frederick County

Rattler
Rattler

How you pick what you want. The report was pathetic ver obvious his democratic minions wrote report and did investigation. Too bad put egg on face of democrats. MAGA, KAG

Spock Here
Spock Here

I have a distinct feeling, whatever it was you said, disagreed with me. But the fact remains, SCHIFF: “Trump and his campaign welcomed and encouraged Russian interference?” MUELLER: “Yes.” SCHIFF: “And then Trump and his campaign lied about it to cover it up?”. — MUELLER: “Yes.”

Conservative
Conservative

FOUR MORE YEARS!!!![thumbup][beam]

Spock Here
Spock Here

SCHIFF: “Trump and his campaign welcomed and encouraged Russian interference?” MUELLER: “Yes.” SCHIFF: “And then Trump and his campaign lied about it to cover it up?”. — MUELLER: “Yes.”

