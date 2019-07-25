Donald Doodle went to town
Strutting like a phony
Stuck a red cap on his head
And looked like stuffed bologna.
Donald Doodle keep it up,
Donald Doodle dandy
Mind you don't tell people lies
And with girls don't get handsy
Donald Doodle loves parades
Just like the ones for Putin
So "Dood" planned one for The Fourth
With "Dood" the main attraction
(repeat refrain)
Little "Dood" had made excuse
When Uncle Sam came drafting
Claimed his nasty bone spurs hurt
Let others get the shafting
(repeat refrain)
Doodle told us what he'd do
If pretty girls came callin'
He'd grab them by their private parts
'Cause with stars that's what's allowin'
(repeat refrain)
"Dood's" tax cuts aided Doodle's pals
But stiffed the little fella
Added to the national debt
A screwin' let me tell ya
(repeat refrain)
Donald Doodle penned Kim letters
Said they were allyin'
But behind the Doodle's back
Kim kept his rockets flyin'
(repeat refrain)
Lindsey Graham betrayed a friend
Became a fan of Doodle
Now he licks the Doodle's "feet"
Just like a well-trained poodle
(repeat refrain)
Donald Doodle caged scared kids
Took them from their daddies
Donald Doodle thinks, "Why not?
They're simply baby baddies."
(repeat refrain)
Donald Doodle leads a cult
Of well-oiled automatons
So every time he tells 'um lies
They dutifully believe'um
(repeat refrain)
Doodle's been with us two lo--oong years
His antics aren't inspiring
So we anxiously await
Doodle's soon to come retiring.
(4) comments
How you pick what you want. The report was pathetic ver obvious his democratic minions wrote report and did investigation. Too bad put egg on face of democrats. MAGA, KAG
I have a distinct feeling, whatever it was you said, disagreed with me. But the fact remains, SCHIFF: “Trump and his campaign welcomed and encouraged Russian interference?” MUELLER: “Yes.” SCHIFF: “And then Trump and his campaign lied about it to cover it up?”. — MUELLER: “Yes.”
FOUR MORE YEARS!!!![thumbup][beam]
SCHIFF: “Trump and his campaign welcomed and encouraged Russian interference?” MUELLER: “Yes.” SCHIFF: “And then Trump and his campaign lied about it to cover it up?”. — MUELLER: “Yes.”
