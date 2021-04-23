Don’t blame guns
Response to “Anemic approach to gun control not working” by Teri Merrill:
I, also, am dismayed at the never-ending cases of violence and hatred reported in the media. Unlike you, I do not believe that our “so-called” Second Amendment has anything to do with it. That amendment guarantees the protection of every other right by making the tyranny of our government less likely to succeed (the Founding Father’s original intent). Guns do not “kill people.” People kill people; mentally-ill, hateful and angry people, people without a conscience, people who will use whatever is available at the moment to act on their dark motives. They use cars, knives, poison, fists, stones (see Cain/Abel), and, yes, guns to do so. But the evil is not the inanimate object but the person using it! A lack of moral compass, respect for life, empathy and fear for God is the real pandemic.
Do you really believe that increasing “gun-control” measures will prevent violence? Research what happened in countries like Cuba, Venezuela, Germany and North Korea when the citizenry was disarmed. Only the criminals (and the tyrants) will have weapons and use them to impose their will. Why don’t you criticize the use of violence (burning, looting, fighting) in the streets of America as forcibly as you do a right guaranteed by the Constitution? It is BAD people doing wrong, not guns!
Iris Flores
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.