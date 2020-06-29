Today's "cancel culture" of our history, being espoused by many, is only going to divide us further. Judging people in the past via the lens of today's values can be very blinding. Instead of erasing this history, why can't we more readily hold our head up high and look at the targeted schools, monuments, and street names as a way to remember from where we have come and how much further we can go, together?
Our country survived a Revolutionary War, a brutal Civil War with over 600,000 killed, two World Wars, as well as countless other conflicts. During all of this history, an entire race of our fellow citizens have risen from the ashes of slavery to positions their ancestors could only have dreamed of. They are doctors, nurses, lawyers, teachers, preachers, business owners, professional athletes, astronauts, historians, mayors, governors, congressmen and women, senators, secretary of state, U.S. attorney general, and Supreme Court justices. Finally, reaching the highest position of all, president of the United States. What a success story. This wasn't accomplished by forgetting the past, but rather from remembering it, building on our foundation of faith, and a hard fought struggle.
Don't cancel history by tearing things down and further dividing us. Continue to work together to better all lives while never forgetting the sins of our past!
Monuments are not history, they are the symbols of pride, a choice about what to be proud of. Why would we want to be proud of or past sins? History is not forgotten by removing symbols, chosen in the past for sins that were not thought to be sins by our ancestors. We are simply correcting the errors and poor judgement of our ancestors who considered those sins praiseworthy and prideful. Sins (slavery and fighting for it) should not be forgotten, but should be shameful and embarrassing - unworthy of monuments and statues.
