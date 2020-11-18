When I read the YOUR VIEWS section of the paper, I ask myself what makes people such as Mr. Rea and Ms. Conk so full of hate? Is it because for four years they have endured better trade deals for America, or perhaps their investment accounts grew , or opportunity zones were developed in disadvantaged areas, or perhaps Middle Eastern nations were brought to the table and peaceable solutions were found to resolve their differences, or maybe it was the fact that our military was funded. I over the years have voted for both Democrats and Republicans, the vote being cast for whom I believed would serve all, not just some better. Think what you will of me, for whatever reason. Until we all find a way to love thy neighbor this country's divide will only deepen. Don't feel shame, feel the need to reach across the aisle.
Melinda Miller
Winchester
"vote cast for whom I believed would serve all, not just some better." As should we all. Interesting though, when you talk about "hate filled" you fail to mention that we have a lame duck president who feeds off of it, and feeds it to his followers. And blames everyone but himself for the mess we are in.
love thy tRump cultist neighbor is asking folks to forget a lot of hate and ignorance. the fact that tRump's core base are evilgelicals tells you all you need to know about that movement even before the jerry falwell jr./wife/pool boys episodes. what a sick bunch of so called christians.
more likely because we have endured the most hateful, racist, misogynist, criminal administration in our lifetime. tRump is a hateful, incompetent man and will continue this hate, incompetency and division until he is kick out on January 20, 2021.
250,000 dead and counting ... way to go donnie
Well said Bernie! Well said![thumbup]
"What makes people such as Mr. Rea and Ms. Conk so full of hate?" I think it comes from watching too much CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC and PBS. From reading the New York Times and Washington Post. These outlets spewed nothing but hate and lies for four years. No objectivity. No critical thinking. No truth. No facts. No consideration given to anything other than Democrat propaganda. Using these outlets as your primary source of information will leave you hateful and ignorant.
