Winchester Public Schools recently followed Frederick County's action to delay winter sports until after January 4 due to COVID-19. I am opposed to this action for the following reasons:
1. Real world data. It ignores the success of club, recreational and high school sports that have gone on. A University Wisconsin-Madison analysis of high school sports in Wisconsin showed that of 30,000 athletes statewide, just 271 contracted the virus, which was no greater of a rate than all aged 14-17. In addition, tracing indicated that of the 209 athletes who were able to determine where they contracted the virus only 1 contracted it through participation in sports.
2. Equity. Like myself, a number of school board members and others in the community are fortunate to be able to take advantage of pay-to-play options such as club sports. The fact remains that the WPS percentage of students on free and reduced lunch is nearly 60%. These kids don't have the same opportunities. School sports are their only chance to participate.
3. Academics. The link between academic performance and athletic participation is undeniable. It keeps kids in school and passing. In as system where a massive percentage of students is currently failing, all opportunities that are known to improve academic performance must be taken advantage of.
If you want WPS to follow the guidelines already established by the VHSL and Governor's office in cooperation with the State Health Department, please contact your Winchester School Board members prior to their December 14 meeting.
