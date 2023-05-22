I had a hearing with the Frederick County Board of Equalization a few days ago. They turned down my request to reevaluate the assessed value of my home.
A little history: My home was originally reassessed by the assessor at an increase of 138% of my previous assessment. My original protest hearing of the assessor's assessment resulted in reducing the increase to 124%. Still too high. Therefore, my request to the Board of Equalization.
At that hearing, I was told that my original reassessment increase of 138% was a "mistake." Now, without my protest of the original assessment I would have been stuck with this "mistake."
This made me realize that protesting original assessments is a must. I wonder how many homeowners in Frederick County are stuck with this "mistake" only because they did not request a hearing on their original reassessment.
In my case, this "mistake" would have cost me over $300 in taxes. Now, multiply this with the word "annual" cost and you are talking of serious payment.
Jose M. Campos
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.