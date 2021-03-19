Kudos to the proposed half-cent reduction in real estate taxes.
Absolutely do NOT consider burdening Clarke residents with any additional taxes. We the people will not accept another penny being stolen from us and appropriated by the overlords to nonsense projects.
The proposed meal and transient occupancy taxes target one of the hardest-hit industries in the COVID-19 era. According to Oxford Economics, in the best-case scenario, the accommodation and food industry will not recover for a minimum of 4 years, if at all. Clarke County residents love and want to continue to support our small businesses. Many of these small businesses are restaurants that will not benefit from government inflating the bill.
Additionally, per the General Assembly, the revenue from increasing the transient occupancy tax must be used to promote tourism. Many residents, including those who own small businesses in Clarke, are emphatic that no additional money be sunk into the county's unsuccessful and highly unpopular tourism policy. This tax increase is an end-run around the will of your constituents.
Effective public servants will balance a budget without increasing taxes. If you want to play Santa Claus and gift county agencies and the school board with more money, you do it with the existing budget. It is outrageous to expect residents to pay more as we have experienced a massive reduction in services over the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.