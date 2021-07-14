If the headlines had read “COVID patients no longer accepted at 5 out of 8 Virginia hospitals,” Ralph Northam would call a public health emergency. But once again, it’s the mentally ill left out in the cold. VDBHDS commissioner, Alison G. Land, sent out a notice on Friday that five of the eight state psychiatric hospitals will be closing to new admissions for now citing staff shortages. This means no patients will be admitted until appropriate staff/patient ratios are achieved.
Not surprised, I wondered why this had not happened sooner. I have been a psychiatric nurse for 22 years, and for many years have watched the mental health system in Virginia flounder, despite the passage of some promising legislation. The truth is that the mentally ill have always been one of the state’s and nation’s last fiscal priorities.
In the short-term, Governor Northam should use monies from the federal American Rescue Plan in the wake of the COVID pandemic to fund the hospitals for now. In the future, however, this money must be sustained until appropriate outpatient treatments programs (AOT/MOT) become widespread. When that occurs, there will be less reliance on hospitals for treatment. Every psych nurse in Virginia knows that compensation at Virginia’s state hospitals is not competitive. We also know the risk of violence is greater because they are the hospitals of last resort. The closures were completely predictable. Now is the time to properly invest in our citizens with the greatest need and the least heard voices.
Amanda Woodward
Bealeton
