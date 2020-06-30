It is always amazing how easily people are manipulated by evil politicians. We chased Russia interference for two years, another year chasing various other foreign conversations while ignoring the clear cut cases of Democrat wrongdoing. And now we have a white power event with Trump flags, well covered by the press. Can't anyone see that this is a deliberate attempt by the left to take away the good Trump has done in jobs, prison reform and winning the support of Black leaders? It is not real folks. It is a deliberate operation by very evil people on the left to try to discredit and misrepresent the good Trump has done. Don't let them press your panic buttons! That is what the left does.
