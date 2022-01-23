Please don’t blame the rowdy mob at the Frederick County School Board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, who were railing against children having to wear masks in school. These people are not thinking, they are just blindly following a political ideology and the lies that have been promulgated by that ideology. They have drunk the Kool-Aid.
So, if more teachers and students become ill and the schools have to close, we know who to blame — Gov. Glenn Youngkin. If your loved one has a heart attack or becomes seriously injured or needs an operation and can’t get a bed in the hospital — blame Glenn Youngkin. If the local economy tanks because workers can’t get to their jobs because their children are sick, and they have to stay home, or their children infect the adults in the home — blame Glenn Youngkin.
In fact, call Glenn Youngkin’s office and let him know how angry you are about his executive order stating that parents, not teachers or administrators, should decide if their children should wear masks.
And please, love your neighbors, because they are going to need all the help they can get.
Carole Ann King
Frederick County
I suppose those who dumped tea in the Boston Harbor could be called rowdy as well, though most history books call them patriots. When the system is too slow to self correct and bad people fight what is good, people do get upset. King George didn't think much of those rowdy Americans. He was still in control, right?
