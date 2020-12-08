I want to share something very unusual which could help other people in the same circumstances.
My mother lives with my husband and I, we all are seniors now, and we were extremely careful to protect ourselves and especially my mother from this virus COVID-19. We don’t know how it happened, but we, the three of us contracted the virus.
We were fortunate that it was not as strong on us as it has been on many innocent people who lost their lives. I was afraid that my mother was living her last days. Finally one day she woke up and said, “I’m young again.”,Yes, she survived at her 97 years of age. Because of her, we did too, being so focused on taking care of her, we didn’t pay too much attention to our issues. If you are older or know some elderly person who got the virus, don’t lose hope; if we survived anybody can survive! Don’t give up!
Take care of yourselves, use your masks, social distance and keep the faith.
