Mr. Keeler seems to have misunderstood the point of my recent Open Forum. He seems to assume I am not mask wearing, or concerned with the current pandemic. He also assumes I have no friends or family with C0VID-19 issues. In my 70s with a variety of health issues, I am certainly not against wearing of masks in public places. I wear one and will continue to until my doctors advise otherwise. My concern, Mr. Keeler, is the enforcement of the governor’s edict. As I shopped recently at both Martin’s and Walmart, I saw roughly 50% compliance with mask wearing. Why should I assume that when the edict goes into effect that percentage will suddenly skyrocket? The edict calls for voluntary compliance, it does not carry the force of law, therefore police can not be called for noncompliance. I worry for the store staff that is now forced to contend with possibly unruly customers. That, Mr. Keeler, is the concern I voiced in my Open Forum. Please continue to wear a mask, as I will, until medical personnel or science tells us not to. But please don’t assume I don’t care.
Brian Daly
Winchester
"The price of freedom" says the NRA. I guess masks are too. It's clear many in Virginia have no respect for others health and well being. Simply because they don't want this "government oppression". Why has this been turned into something political?
Because that's the way the establishment operates. Politicize everything. Remember, "Never let a crisis go to waste".
