Editor's note: This letter was written in response to Charles Uphaus’ July 11 Open Forum (“Flattening the Curve”).
Dear Mr. Uphaus,
I would like to challenge you, at least just for one day, to not point your finger at President Trump (or Trump party, as you so eloquently put it), when it comes to YOUR view of "perceived" institutional racism where so called voter suppression is concerned.
There is a valid reason for requiring an ID from voters. Can I buy alcohol without one? Can I board a flight without one? No. Than why should I be allowed to vote without one?
Cleaning up voter rolls has also been deemed "voter suppression" by like-minded liberals such as yourself. Yet without it, more and more people that have lain in their graves, would still be voting if this cleansing didn't take place. It's not difficult to obtain an ID sir. Every person of color I know has one. How else would they be able to go about in this free society without one? Are you suggesting they lack the wherewithal to obtain one, and how so? One only has to keep up with their local news to know when registration deadlines are put in effect. And as for Trump's party, they more than welcome the black vote should they get it. Any party would. Last, but not least, I find it appalling that you should even mention so-called white privilege. That tells me that YOU feel you have some level of superiority over nonwhites. And THAT in itself is racist. Look inward before you speak outward.
Valerie See a resident of Winchester.
Valerie See knows, or certainly should know, that there is a wealth of information available describing exactly how voter suppression is used to disenfranchise selected groups of Americans and deny deserving citizens the right to participate in democracy. Only a few clicks away stands a Wikipedia article detailing how conservative officials in Georgia, Alabama, and North Caroline have systematically matched voter rolls to other databases resulting in the erroneous purging of thousands of voters, with markedly disproportionate culling of Afro-American and Hispanic voters from the lists. Between 2008 and 2012 in North Carolina, 70% of African American voters voted early. After cuts to early voting, African American turnout in early voting was down by 8.7% (around 66,000 votes) in North Carolina. In 2018 the New York Times published detailed accounts of voter suppression including threatening language meant to intimidate Latino voters, polling place hoaxes, disinformation on remote voting options, suspicious texts, voting machine malfunction rumors, misleading photos and videos, and false voter fraud allegations. Limiting venues for obtaining documents is a favorite ploy in states like Texas where voters who may not own a car would have to leave work and travel many miles to obtain the required documents. The ACLU notes that politicians often use unfounded claims of voter fraud to try to justify registration restrictions. In 2011, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach championed a law requiring Kansans to show “proof of citizenship” documents in order to register to vote, citing false claims of noncitizen voting. Most people don’t carry the required documents on hand — like a passport, or a birth certificate — and as a result, the law blocked over 30,000 Kansans from voting. The ACLU sued and defeated the law in 2018. Minority voters often don't have the time, money or travel resources to appeal a rejected registration. In 2016, Arkansas purged thousands of voters for so-called felony convictions, even though some of the voters had never been convicted of a felony at all. And in 2013, Virginia purged 39,000 voters based on data that was later found to have an error rate of up to 17 percent.
Thus it is as clear as the summer sun that the trivial number of illegally cast votes is not a rational reason to support voter identification=voter suppression policies. More to the point is that all this gerrymandering, purging of voter roles, punitive voter id laws, consolidation of voting precincts far from minority neighborhoods, intimidating threats of cross checking for outstanding warrants, and other acts of suppression and intimidation are part of the standard playbook of conservatives who wish to personally profit by control of the government. The desire to manipulate political outcomes is the true source of these regulatory quests, and the result is a severely compromised democracy that doesn’t reflect the will of the people. Our democracy works best when all eligible voters can participate and have their voices heard.
We have enough voter fraud going on as it is. Such as the 4 people charged in Patterson NJ for mail in voter fraud. This happened 2 months ago.
Ms. See, since when is boarding a flight a Constitutional right, like voting? Voting should be the same right as breathing.
Not without an ID. The government has The right to know if a person has the legal right to vote and they can't determine that without an ID. period.
Ms. See - Based on the Left's color validation hierarchy, your opinion is null and void. We are living 1984...
It doesn't have anything to do with color. Presenting an ID makes sure the person is legally able to vote. We have voting rules set in place for a reason. If they're under 18, can't vote. If their here illegally, can't vote. Our constitutional right to vote is for citizens. Our constitution is for citizens of America to take advantage of the rights it affords us. Not for people living here illegally. This is just common sense. Or anyone can even use someone else's name if voter iD isn't required. Voter suppression is just a made up term the democrats are using to circumvent the law.
Thank you, Ms. See!
Thank you
And you're welcome😁
