After a week of visiting Civil War battle fields and museums with our family from London, it has become painfully clear the Shenandoah Valley is sacred ground soaked with the blood of American soldiers who were fighting each other and the civilians who happened to be in the way — good people all who believed in their principles and what America meant to them.
Until the last few years of my long life, I have sincerely believed that it would never happen again. Now, I fear I have been naive, especially after Jan. 6.
Where I live, I am surrounded by good people of differing views on politics and what direction this country should take. Still, they are my friends and neighbors and I believe in their basic kindness and humanity.
But when I watch the news and see neo-Nazis using the Hitler salute and racists harming and killing non-whites and people of other religions, I genuinely fear we are on the brink of civil war.
Our only option at this divide is to love our neighbors and our country above all the ideologies that would destroy us and elect officials who will work with those across the political spectrum to save our democracy from becoming blood soaked once again.
Carole Ann King
Frederick County
