It seems to be a mistake to replace unused railways with trails across regions of the United States.
In small towns like mine, Mount Jackson, we enjoy no highway congestion, no traffic jams and a minimal amount of people just passing through stopping for services.
What remains of these old connecting railways may be very useful in years to come should the interstate highway system someday succumb to terrorist attacks or if there's a war on the home front. These days, you just never know. It is a mistake to dismantle something like these old existing railways as they might be invaluable someday.
Maintenance, law enforcement, liabilities, criminal activity, and repairs will all add to our tax bill someday if a local government has a trail section dumped on it due to trail failures.
I realize merchants want the opportunity of having more customers in their town. But for many of us, maintaining our local quality of life is important. So far as I know, there have been no murders, attacks, rapes, or robberies along the railways as they now exist.
The George Washington National Forest is in our region and there are plenty of trails to use for free. Between the George Washington National Forest and the Jefferson National Forest, there are 1.8 million acres to use; more if we count local and state parks and many meet American Disability Act requirements.
Dan Nicholson
Mount Jackson
