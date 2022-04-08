My husband is a doctor at Winchester Medical Center, one of those front-line healthcare workers we’ve all been hearing about. When the pandemic hit, he was proud to don his PPE and do his part, but then came the anti-maskers and the doubters, the nay-sayers and the anti-vaxxers. Over time, his pride withered under the constant assault, and some days, it’s frankly not worth it.
Our teachers have similarly been asked to step forward and do their part for the greater good. And they have. Teachers are standing tall in the face of increasing verbal, even physical, abuse at the hands of the students and families they feel called to serve. We hear about the Great Resignation, the wave of vacancies that is waiting to swamp the system. That wave is coming in healthcare, and it will come in the schools — unless we change.
Our healthcare workers and teachers are precious resources. There is not a limitless supply of them, and they will buckle under abuse like anything else. Our teachers are highly trained professionals and should be trusted, not browbeaten. They should be applauded, not harassed.
Attacks on healthcare workers erode the institutions meant to heal us in our time of need. In the same way, attacks on our teachers and schools erode the institutions meant to build our future.
As citizens, we can disagree with our public schools, but we cannot do without them. Don’t take our teachers and public schools for granted.
Christie Jett
Cross Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.