Don’t tell me opportunity exists for all
In response to Lilah York’s recent letter: No, it is not “obvious that every individual has the opportunity to succeed in this country.” I am an 89-year-old Caucasian male. I have been privileged in my life and career by simply being a white male and possessed of reasonable talent. However, I have witnessed a number of denied opportunities to Black men and women. While working at a restaurant, I watched the manager draw a circle on the order, indicating it was a Black family and the food should be downgraded. As a young man working his way through college, I served on a railroad track gang. It was the only position open to Blacks within the entire rail system. I lived in a Red Line area that had an unwritten rule that Blacks had to be out by 6 p.m. I observed a Black woman, even though highly superior in skill, denied a secretarial position. I watched as a first-grade teacher berated and placed a Black child in the back for no other conceivable reason but that she was Black. I have witnessed a cross burning near a school, where the students were having a bonfire pep rally. I observed an expression of freedom of speech, when several students came to school dressed in American Nazi party uniforms.
Please, don’t feed me the line that opportunity exists for all. Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Sovine and his staff deserve credit for trying to make life better for ALL citizens of Frederick County.
Richard G. Creasey
Frederick County
Bravo and well said Mr. Creasey!
Superintendent Sovine and his staff have gone rogue and have no accountability. They do want they want, which is what the education union tells them to do. I would implore the Board of Supervisors to fire all of them WITH CAUSE. We need FCPS that are responsive and sensitive to the tax payers.
Great. I look forward to seeing you at the next school board meeting...
ooooohhhhhh, right... yikes...
Very well said! Thank you for trying to educate those who criticize Dr Sovine. Deep Equity inclusion in the FCPS system is a gift - please embrace it!
My parents tell very similar stories to yours, and they feel we are looking more like those times every day. It apparently wasn't a "problem" that needed fixing then, too.
[thumbup]
