I want to thank Josh Janney for his most informative article concerning the invasion of lanternflies in our area, this is very appreciated. There is one piece of his advice that I feel the need to comment on, and that is the practice of wrapping trees with sticky paper to trap the bugs. My advice is simply this: Don't do it.
The paper traps the bugs very efficiently, but unfortunately it also traps birds. Sadly, I'm speaking from experience. The paper loads up with trapped bugs and makes a very tempting target for birds looking for a meal. I wrapped several trees and the paper started filling up immediately. The next morning I discovered that a woodpecker had become trapped and died from repeated attempts to free itself. Naturally I felt terrible about it and removed the paper immediately.
It's also a waste of time using the paper when there is an infestation of this size because it fills up within a few hours making it necessary to replace the paper a number of times a day. Thanks again for Mr. Janney's excellent article but I must warn against using sticky paper to trap the bugs, we must think of other wildlife also.
John Carr
Winchester
Sticky paper is a bad idea. 👍.
