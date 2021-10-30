Recently one political ad pillaring an opposing candidate over his statement, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” got me thinking. If, as the opposition contends, “That wasn’t the Virginia I grew up in,” then to which parents do we listen?
And isn’t that why we elect School Boards?
Do we listen to the “no vaxxers” and open our schools to the pains of a worldwide pandemic? Perhaps we listen to the “no Critical Race Theory” people, even though no such curriculum has ever been taught in area schools?
There’s a reason we have elected school boards. Listening to every dissenting voice is anarchy. And that seems to be exactly where we find ourselves today. If you disagree with the outcome of an election, go storm the Capitol. If you lose an election, claim fraud. If you have a beef with the local school system, go shout them down and force them to hide from seething mobs.
This is not the world that I grew up in. We respected teachers and spoke rationally in support of children. We taught them to abide by the rule of law and accept defeat and victory as two sides of the same coin.
I didn’t need to tell our schools what to teach. Both of our girls went through Winchester Public Schools and live successful lives. They learned tolerance, acceptance and the joy of lifelong learning. What more could we possibly have asked from our school system?
William Fuller
Winchester
