I exhaled a sigh of relief when I read the article regarding the lawsuit against Winchester's gun ban. Mainly, because politicians are acting fast to eliminate our Second Amendment rights, we seem to be missing how uninformed and misplaced their arguments in favor of the ban really are. After speaking with one Democratic councilman, I was informed that their main defense for the ban was the events of January 6th at the U.S. Capitol. The councilman then proceeded to worry that if the events would occur in Winchester, how dangerous it could be with guns allowed on city property, as if criminals follow laws anyway. Or, if someone would want to inflict death and destruction inside a city-owned building, they'd be lawful to carry a firearm. Both instances are purely hypothetical. The councilman then asked me if I had ever needed a firearm while walking around city property, insinuating that Winchester is very safe, yet another hypothetical statement. The point I'm making is that his primary defense of the ban is based on a hypothetical situation, yet shrugged off my potential need to protect myself as if it was foolish to make your argument on a "what if" statement. Do you see the double standard? Also, the vote was a party line vote. That just shows that these councilmen and councilwomen are just going along with the Democratic Party narrative, not the safety and security of Winchester's citizens.
Jacob Funkhouser
Winchester
