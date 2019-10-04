I recently attended the service for someone at your cemetery. Everyone joined in a walk down to the mausoleum for the committal service. What an eye-opener! It was necessary to walk with your head down and to be careful where stepping because of "duck do-do."
I got in my car and drove around to change flowers on my late husband's grave. To my dismay, I was sick to my stomach to see "duck do-do" on our marker. When I returned home, I immediately called the park's office and talked to them. I got nowhere so I suggested to them that "I thought I purchased lots in a cemetery, NOT a barnyard."
Relative to the pond and after checking all my official records, there's nothing stipulating a pond. But Rule 9 of the cemetery rules and regulations states as follows: "All persons are reminded the grounds are sacredly devoted to the memorialization of the deceased and that penalties of the law as provided by statute will be strictly enforced in all cases."
I suggested that the office attendant fill in the pond. His reply: "We couldn't do that."
If a child accidentally drowns in this pond, who will be responsible? Nonetheless, it will be too late. Frankly, I thought people were more important than ducks, but that's not the case.
When Robert Casey was over this cemetery, it was beautiful. Now the grass is solid weeds. I have put down Miracle Gro Garden Soil and planted the best grade seed, but to no avail.
I frequently visit this cemetery and have never seen any place go down so dramatically in such a short time. It is degrading and a disgrace to let a cemetery be destroyed in an untimely manner such as this.
I sincerely trust these "items" and health hazards will be addressed ASAP.
(1) comment
Raucous gangs of ill mannered do do ducks. This is a job for some well meaning democrat to take on. Go threaten to ducks with legal action! Use the name of Schiff in vain! Report them to the social justice boards of any group unfortunate to have social justice boards. Clean up the ducks, and they may just be able to sqeeze in as democrat voters!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.