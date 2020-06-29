When I read that Senator Byrd's name had been removed from the SU School of Business I could not believe it. Apparently this started because of Cameron Graves' petition. As a master's student in business administration I would have expected more civility from him then "a guy like that" reference to Senator Byrd, as well as some study into Senator Byrd's business background, which was excellent.
Adrian O'Connor responded very well, with his usual well- researched wording, and I certainly cannot improve on his [Open Forum]. So, thank you, Adrian, for calling out Mr. Graves, President Fitzsimmons, and the SU Board of Trustees. Would that we all could have the philanthropic intent and business acumen that Senator Byrd had.
