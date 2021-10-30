Blaine Dunn must be reelected to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. A solid Christian and social and fiscal conservative, Blaine brings a common-sense approach to the board and maintains a watchful eye on how the county spends our tax dollars.
A vote for Blaine is a vote for fiscal responsibility and a much-needed conservative influence in the political arena. He is our modern-day local Jesse Helms. Vote for Blaine Dunn.
Joe Crane
Frederick County
Using Dunn’s name and “common sense” in the same sentence is a joke! Dunn is a complete waste of a Supervisor seat!
