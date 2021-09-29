Dunn has the proven experience to lead
I’m writing in support of the reelection of Blaine Dunn as Frederick County Supervisor. Blaine has previously been elected to two terms as Frederick County Supervisor and with good reason, he gets the job done. In addition to serving faithfully as Frederick County Supervisor, he has also chaired and served on several other county government committees. Among these are Public Safety, HR, Tourism, Code and Ordinance, Fire and Rescue, IT Library, Planning, and Parks and Recreation.
It takes courage to lead and Blaine has shown that he has that courage. When Gov. Ralph Northam and the radical Democrats planned to restrict our 2nd Amendment rights, Blaine not only drafted but helped to pass 2nd Amendment resolutions to ensure that the law-abiding citizens of Frederick County would not have their rights infringed upon. In other words, when the situation called for bold leadership, he stepped up and made it happen.
Another reason to reelect Blaine is because he understands financial issues at a very deep level. He is a certified financial planner and the founder and president of Dunn Financial Advisors, LLC. Many in our community have sought and received his financial advice and he continues to help others in need.
As we start to feel the impact that inevitably comes with population growth in our area, we’ll need someone that understands the very many ways that growth can impact all of us. Blaine Dunn has a plan to address this.
Reelect Blaine Dunn for all of us!
David Sforza Frederick County
