When Blaine Dunn first ran for office in Frederick County I voted for him because I knew he was a decent, ethical, conservative candidate. After observing his performance in office for several years, I'm voting for him because he's a proven effective county supervisor.
He's focused on the best outcomes for his constituents, works hard at dissecting and understanding issues in-depth, plans effectively for the future, and takes input from voters seriously. He makes sure our tax dollars are spent to the best effect and argues convincingly and effectively for matters important to those of us lucky enough to live in his district. How else to describe a worthy public servant? The Red Bud District of Frederick County has been the beneficiary of his service, and he is worth many times the stipend members of the Board of Supervisors are paid.
I truly wish we had more candidates for office like Blaine Dunn. Our Commonwealth and our nation would be better for it.
James Sherry
Frederick County
Blaine Dunn has been effective??? I just BARFED! What a joke!!! All is has worried about is himself! “Dunn is Done!!!” We need someone that will take the job seriously! Vote Washington!!!
